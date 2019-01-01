'Allowed to rot' - Harper hits out at City's Fornaroli waste

The Melbourne City star is set to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines after a falling out with Warren Joyce

Despite being fit and ready to fire, Bruno Fornaroli's season was over before it really began with Melbourne City and football pundit Andy Harper has slammed the club for letting him 'rot'.

The club's star striker reportedly fell out with coach Warren Joyce early in the season and hasn't been selected since with Fornaroli unable to secure a transfer in January.

City meanwhile signed Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren and Tottenham attacker Shayon Harrison to all but end Fornaroli's hopes of playing another minute for the club.

Having starred for City in previous seasons, Harper isn't happy the Urugyuan is being wasted in the stands and stressed such a big player wouldn't be treated like that in any other sport.

"It still wrinkles with pretty much everyone in the game that Warren Joyce has allowed Bruno Fornaroli to rot in the stands," Harper said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

"I can’t think of another sports league where one of the stars of the competition is allowed to rot like that. Certainly wouldn’t happen in the NRL or AFL.

"They might have their issues but get it sorted. The club can’t afford to have that talent wasted and neither can the league.

"Seems like a case of cutting off your nose to spite your face. It’s just stubbornness. I think they should have come up with a more swift, definitive solution.

"We all just can’t wait to see Fornaroli play again."

Fornaroli is set to link up with Perth Glory next season but as it stands will have played just 19 games over the past two seasons with injury also interrupting his 2017/18 campaign.

With new signing Maclaren watching from the stands on Sunday, City failed to fire for the second straight game against Sydney FC on Sunday and Harper stressed the club need a striker in their side sooner rather than later.

"I don’t think they can afford to wait," he said.

"Jamie’s had a good history in the A-League…he should be some sort of answer."