Alli excited to link up with Spurs record signing Ndombele as he eyes more goals in new season

The England international midfielder has been impressed with what he has seen of his new French team-mate

After struggling at times in 's midfield last season, Dele Alli has revealed his excitement at the prospect of playing alongside new recruit Tanguy Ndombele.

The former midfielder joined Spurs in a club-record €60 million (£54m/$68m) deal over the summer and has not taken long to impress fans as he contributed an assist with his first involvement in pre-season against .

Alli himself has also been pleased with what he has seen of the Frenchman and declared his excitement to have Ndombele slotting in alongside him in midfield.

“He seems like a very nice guy,” Alli told DAZN and Goal .

“Obviously we haven't spent too much time together yet. He's settled in very well – and fast – which is always good. He seems like an attacking player, you know it'll be a pleasure to play with him.

“He looks to go forward quick, he's strong, physical and very good on the ball as well. So, I'm excited by him.”

While Alli is set to miss Tottenham's Premier League season opener against with a hamstring injury, the 23-year-old is hopeful the arrival of Ndombele will see him play a more attacking role this campaign.

Though content to play anywhere in Spurs' midfield, the international is clearly hoping for more than the five league goals he managed last season.

“I know it's a bit of a cliche, but I think when you're playing for a team like Tottenham with so many amazing players, you're happy to be playing anywhere just to help the team,” Alli said.

“But you know I like getting goals and assists, playing higher up – if I'm needed. I enjoy that, but I think it varies depending on the game as well.

“Playing in different positions, sometimes you see the space in between the lines higher up, or sometimes it's better to get the ball deeper. So I'm happy to play anywhere in the midfield row.”

Having ended last season with defeat in the final to , Alli admits the loss was extremely difficult to take, but one he hopes Spurs can use as motivation moving forward.

“It was difficult, obviously, losing the game after all the hard work it was [to get there],” he said.

“It was a hard time, but we had international [matches] afterwards so we had to switch our focus as quickly as possible and try to prepare for that. But, obviously, it's difficult with it being such a big competition – and to lose in the final was hard to take.

“But I think as a team and individually we have to remember the feelings we had after that game. It was a horrible feeling and we have to channel that in the right way, try to use it to our benefit in the future.”