'The last 16 years have been like being in a spin dryer!' - Allegri set to take year off following Juventus departure
Former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri says he has been forced to take a year off from football after not receiving any offers.
Allegri and Juve parted ways following an eighth consecutive Serie A title in 2018-19 and fifth under the Italian's leadership.
The 51-year-old has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, who are reportedly poised to grant Maurizio Sarri a release ahead of his proposed move to Juve.
However, ex-AC Milan boss Allegri is set for some time away from the dugout following his Turin exit.
"Well my decision was even easier to take than I expected given that I haven't got an offer from any team," Allegri said at an event in Milan.
"So I have to stop.
"We are here today in this warm weather, let's have a nice run and then we are ready for holidays.
“I'm going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand.
"The last 16 years have felt like being in a spin-dryer."
The Italian had previously stated that he would be willing to remove himself from the footballing world for a year should the right not project not arise, telling DAZN in May: "If I have the opportunity to choose, I will choose a team that I like.
“When there is an opportunity, I will return to the bench, otherwise I will take a year off.”
Allegri was a surprise appointment at Juve in July 2014, his arrival initially met with some disapproval by the fans, but he added four Coppa Italia triumphs and two Champions League finals to his five top-flight crowns.
It may come as a shock to spectators that the former Old Lady boss has not been inundated with management offers, having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint in Turin following a spell with AC Milan – in which he also lifted the Serie A title and one Italian Super Cup.
The 51-year-old has spent his entire managerial career thus far in his home country, taking the reins at Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto and Cagliari before his arrival at the San Siro in 2010.