'Allegri copy' Zidane should not take Juventus reins, says Cassano

Antonio Cassano believes that should not look at Zinedine Zidane for a future coaching role as his style is too similar to that of predecessor Massimiliano Allegri.

Zidane is currently in his second spell on the bench at , having won three titles in as many years in an incredible start to life as a trainer.

He has found things harder going upon returning, however, leading the Merengue to a third-placed finish in in 2018-19 while going out of Europe at the last-16 stage.

As well as Madrid, the Frenchman is also a legend at Juventus thanks to his exploits as a player; but Cassano is not convinced that he is the man to take over at the Old Lady should Maurizio Sarri step aside.

"He is a great guy, but Zidane is a carbon copy of Allegri, they wanted to play the Juventus way at Juventus," the former , Real Madrid and playmaker argued during an Instagram chat with fellow ex-Azzurri international Christian Vieri.

"What are you going to do, are you just going to go back to what you left behind?"

While Cassano does not see Zidane landing in Turin any time soon, he believes that a top job in his native might be more plausible.

"I don't know if he would like to leave Real Madrid to go to Juventus, in my opinion he'd go to PSG," he continued.

"At international level he could spend as much as he wanted, if he does change he will go there.

"It is a challenge because the club have never won the Champions League."

Zidane boasts a total of 10 major titles as Madrid coach so far, although none of those have come during this most recent spell which began in March 2019 when he took over from Santiago Solari.

The Blancos occupied second place in La Liga when the Spanish top flight shut down due to coronavirus, two points shy of arch-rivals at the summit.