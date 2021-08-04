Alisson the latest Liverpool star to sign new deal as goalkeeper signs on through 2027

The Reds' No.1 follows the likes of Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold by signing a new contract at Anfield this summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has signed a new contract which will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

The Brazilian becomes the latest Reds star to commit his long-term future to the club, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold and compatriot Fabinho, who signed a five-year deal earlier this week.

Alisson has signed a six-year contract which will make him one of Liverpool's highest earners, reward for his superb performances since joining from Roma in 2018.

What’s been said?

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com after signing his contract, Alisson said: "Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy.

“I'm really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I'm really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me."

The 28-year-old joined up with his team-mates at the Reds’ pre-season training camp in France on Sunday, and is set to feature in Thursday’s friendly against Serie A outfit Bologna.

He added: "We have to set goals and we have to set them high – winning everything that we are playing [for], the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there.

"But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100 per cent at least. If we can push harder, we will go."

Who else is likely to sign a new contract at Liverpool?

Alisson will not be the last Reds star to agree a new deal in the coming weeks, as Liverpool look to tie down their key players.

They hope to secure the future of both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, whose current deals expire in 2023, and are expected to offer Andy Robertson, who has three years left, an improved contract too.

Initial negotiations with captain Jordan Henderson proved unsatisfactory but are likely to be resumed, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all entered the final two years of their respective deals.

Ben Davies will be allowed to leave on loan, with Sheffield United currently leading the race, while the futures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi remain uncertain.

