‘Alisson made mistakes as well’ – Adrian backed by Wijnaldum to learn from Liverpool error

The Reds midfielder has no concerns when it comes to a back-up goalkeeper at Anfield, despite seeing his gaffe lead to a goal at Southampton

midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has no concerns over back-up goalkeeper Adrian despite his error against , with it pointed out that even Alisson has made mistakes.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed more headaches than he would have liked between the sticks at Anfield.

Just a matter of weeks into the 2019-20 campaign, the Reds have already seen their first-choice keeper pick up an untimely knock and his understudy make both positive and negative headlines.

Adrian was the penalty shootout hero for Liverpool in a UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea, before suffering a bizarre knock of his own after being clattered by a celebrating supporter.

He shook off that ailment to figure in a Premier League clash with Southampton, but nearly cost Liverpool precious points as he gifted Danny Ings a reply for the Saints in a game which ended 2-1.

Questions have been asked of the former West Ham custodian on the back of that display, and of Alisson’s recovery schedule, but Wijnaldum sees no cause for alarm.

The Dutch midfielder said of the keeper situation on Merseyside: “Those kind of things can happen with a goalkeeper.

“Last season it happened to Alisson against and in a pre-season friendly.

“How is he [Adrian] going to react to the mistake? I think that is more important than the mistake itself.

“Everyone can make a mistake, also a goalkeeper. But the only thing is, he is a goalkeeper, and if he makes a mistake, a lot of times, it will result in a goal.”

Adrian is still settling into new surroundings after being snapped up as a free agent over the summer.

Liverpool needed a number two after agreeing to offload Simon Mignolet to .

Wijnaldum added, with veteran shot-stopper Andy Lonergan having also been acquired: “Everyone needs time to adjust.

“He is just in for, not even two weeks, so we have to get used to each other.

“It would have been easier if he had come in from the start with Simon leaving and him coming in.

“Now we just have to take the time that we have and train with each other and get to know each other better because everyone needs time to settle in – I had it also when I came here – I think all of the signings had it when they signed for Liverpool. So he will be ok.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday, with Adrian likely to provide their last line of defence once more in a home date with .