Alisson explains how Liverpool have become even better after enduring title agony

The Brazil international goalkeeper has hailed the depth of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the consistency established by the Premier League-leading Reds

The squad depth at and greater consistency under Jurgen Klopp is responsible for the Reds taking their game to even greater heights in 2019-20, says Alisson.

Those at Anfield enjoyed a memorable 12 months at the end of the last decade.

, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns were secured by the men from Merseyside.

They did, however, miss out on the Premier League title in agonising circumstances.

Despite suffering only one defeat and collecting 97 points, the Reds were pipped to the post by .

Klopp has been able to pick his side up to go again, with Alisson claiming that Liverpool have raised the bar even further.

Quizzed by Premier League Productions on how they have done that, the international goalkeeper said: "With a lot of hard work. We are a very strong team mentally.

"This is important to maintain this high level even across so many games.

"Our squad is very strong both in quantity and quality. So when one comes out of the team and another comes in, the level of the team doesn't change.

"This is important for a team that wants to achieve great things in football and it has helped us a lot."

He continued: "We're a team that have been together for a long time and getting better each season, taking it up a level each season.

"I think the difference from last season, which was already a victorious season, is consistency. Defensive and offensive consistency, and a consistent mentality.

"Our team have a winning mindset. We always think about the next game, we don't look too far ahead.

"We focus upon what is within reach at the time and we do everything possible to make sure we leave the pitch with a win and this has contributed to the great results this season."

Liverpool have navigated 21 Premier League games unscathed in the current campaign, dropping only two points along the way, but will face another stern test of their credentials on Sunday.

With a 14-point lead held over the chasing pack, a home date with will have little impact on the title race, but the Red Devils will be determined to end the remarkable unbeaten run being enjoyed by their arch-rivals.