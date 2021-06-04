Ali Mabkhout topples Lionel Messi to go second behind Cristiano Ronaldo

The Al Jazira striker scored a brace against Malaysia to add to his impressive tally of goals for UAE…

UAE national team striker Ali Mabkhout is now second on the all-time active goalscorers list in international football, with only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of him.

Mabkhout scored a couple of goals against Malaysia on Thursday evening to take his tally to 73, thirty goals behind Ronaldo.

He scored his first in the 19th minute as he latched onto a pass from Abdullah Ramadan and with the very next touch, managed to get it over Farizal Marlias in goal. The Al Jazira striker had numerous chances in the game but struggled to convert the opportunities.

However, he did score his second of the evening in the 91st minute to make it 4-0 for UAE.

Lionel Messi too got on the score-sheet against Chile with a first half penalty goal and now has 72 international goals, the same as India’s Sunil Chhetri.

With the Asian World Cup qualifying rounds on for another 11 days or so and Argentina to participate in the Copa America, expect the trio of Mabkhout, Messi and Chhetri to get on the score-sheet and add to their tally.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Portugal at Euro 2020 where they are grouped alongside Hungary, Germany and France.