Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool can handle whatever people throw at us

The England defender says that the victory over Crystal Palace highlights the spirit in Jurgen Klopp's side currently

Trent Alexander-Arnold has fired a warning shot to ’s Premier League title rivals, claiming that the Reds are up for the challenge of a fight.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side have not necessarily hit the dizzying offensive heights they managed last season, they have won 12 of their opening 13 league matches.

Their spirit was typified in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over , in which they responded to their hosts’ late equaliser by grabbing an even later winner through Roberto Firmino.

That type of win, Alexander-Arnold claims, says much about the spirit that the Anfield side currently enjoy.

“We have been showing that throughout the course of the season and even last season we showed how much of a good team spirit we have got and resilience,” he told the club's official website.

“We had a setback with their goal and we bounced back pretty much straight away. We showed our quality and went up the other end and scored.

“That’s what good teams do, find a way to win, and that’s what we have done.”

The defender added that, no matter the circumstances, coming back after playing for your country is testing, but it is doubly so at Crystal Palace.

“The first game back after an international break is always difficult because you go away, you play a different style and then you have to try to come back in,” he said.

“You’ve got players travelling all over the world and obviously a bit of jetlag in there but, again, we’ve come back to have a few days of training and we’ve performed not at our best but we’ve got the win.

Article continues below

“It was a tough game and this is always one of the toughest places to come, Selhurst Park, with the crowd right on top of you it’s going to be a really tough game.

“They’ve got some really good players and it’s always, for some reason, really difficult coming here so we’ve done well to get the win. We knew it meant a lot so hopefully we’ll be able to keep going and use this as momentum.”

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by eight points over second-placed Leicester and nine over defending champions .