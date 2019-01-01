Alex Iwobi hails ‘world class’ Ozil after impressive Europa League display

The midfielder had a hand in the Gunners' goals as they saw off the Belarusian champions to progress to the next round of the competition

Alex Iwobi has praised teammate Mesut Ozil for his impactful display in their 3-0 victory over Bate Borisov in Thursday’s game.

The German midfielder who has been sparingly used by Unai Emery lately made his first start since January 29 and impressed.

The 30-year-old was involved in the goals scored in the encounter to help his side seal a 3-1 aggregate win at the Emirates Stadium.

And the international has hailed the performance of the former star while hoping he gets more opportunity to showcase his talent.

“We know what Mesut is like because we see him in training every day,” Iwobi said after game.

Article continues below

“He’s world class. We scored three goals as a result of him playing. I know if I make a run he has the vision to find me. Hopefully he can keep on playing.”

On his part, Iwobi who made his 34th appearance this season in the tie delivered a decent showing having been subjected to criticism recently for his mixed performances.

He along with Ozil will hope to help the Gunners to another win when they take on on Sunday.