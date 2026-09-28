How to get Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents a thrilling matchday two encounter as Saudi giants Al Nassr prepare to host Uzbek champions Neftchi Fergana at Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

Following an intense opening matchday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be aiming to bounce back strongly on home soil. Neftchi bring disciplined tactical quality to Riyadh, setting up an unpredictable clash for continental supremacy.

GOAL has all the details you need to buy match tickets and secure your seat in the stands right now.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details in your region.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al Nassr vs Neftchi tickets?

Official match tickets are released directly through the host platform Webook.com. Football supporters can register and buy general admission passes through the official portal as soon as public sales begin.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace provides secure access for fans looking to grab seats after primary allocations sell out.

How much are Al Nassr vs Neftchi tickets?

Standard general admission tickets on the official sales platform start at SAR 30, with higher-tier seating closer to the pitch reaching higher price brackets.

On secondary marketplaces like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at around SAR 100 depending on seat category and real-time demand.

Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, their heaviest loss of the campaign. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League and won 2-1 against Abha. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored seven goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects the defensive fragility Postecoglou must address.

Neftchi Fargona have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Lokomotiv Tashkent in the Uzbek League, and they defeated Al Quwa Al Jawiya 1-0 in their previous Champions League outing. Their only defeat in this run was a heavy 6-2 loss to Nasaf Qarshi, though they have since responded with back-to-back wins. They scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fargona are recorded in the available data. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.







