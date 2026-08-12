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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Fateh FC
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium
team-logoAl-Ettifaq
Book Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC
Al-Ettifaq

Al Fateh FC take on Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Fateh host Al-Ettifaq at Maydan Tamweel Al Oula in Al-Ahsa, renewing a fixture that produced two high scoring, tightly contested matches when the sides met last season. Al-Fateh finished a middling ninth under José Gomes in 2025/26, while Al-Ettifaq enjoyed the stronger campaign of the two, securing qualification for the Gulf Club Champions League under Saudi head coach Saad Al-Shehri.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Fateh SC vs Al-Ettifaq FC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

Book Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq TicketsBuy now

When is Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

How to buy Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al Fateh SC vs Al-Ettifaq FC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and each club's own channels, though these are usually released only a week or two before kickoff. Given the entertaining nature of recent meetings between these two sides, and Al-Ettifaq's growing reputation after last season's continental qualification, booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to avoid missing out on your preferred seat.

Book Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq TicketsBuy now

How much do Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most Saudi Pro League fixtures, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.

Book Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq TicketsBuy now

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Form

ALF

ALF - Form

NEO
D2-2
AHL
L3-1
ALR
L1-0
ANA
W2-0
ALK
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALI

ALI - Form

ALA
W1-3
ANA
D0-0
ALK
W0-5
ITT
L1-3
NEO
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al Fateh FCDrawAl-Ettifaq
3
0
2
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
4
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
1
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
0
FT
9Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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