Al Duhail's Medhi Benatia thrilled by Qatar Stars League debut win

The Morocco international played his first Qatar Stars League game on Saturday and helped his team keep a clean sheet

Al Duhail defender Medhi Benatia has expressed delight after his Qatar Stars League debut ended with a 1-0 victory over Al Sailiya.

The 31-year-old was in action for the entire duration at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium as compatriot Youssef El-Arabi scored the decisive goal for Rui Faria's side in Saturday's league match.

Few days after completing a €10 million (£9m/$11m) move to the Middle East in January, Benatia was on parade for Al Duhail in their QSL Cup final loss to Al Gharafa on January 31.

Article continues below

On their return to league action, the reigning league champions overcame the cup setback and the centre-back is pleased to start his spell in the Qatari top-flight with a win and a clean sheet.

"First game, first win. Congratulations guys," Benatia tweeted.

Al Duhail are second in the Qatar Stars League standings with two points behind leaders Al Sadd. They visit Al Gharafa for the next league game on February 23.