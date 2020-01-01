Akonnor discusses Ghana future with former Netherlands youth defender Luckassen

The coach is continuing with his European tour partly aimed at bringing in fresh blood for the Black Stars

coach CK Akonnor has held a meeting with Dutch-born defender Derrick Luckassen concerning a possible international future with the Black Stars.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, the 24-year-old centre-back, who currently plays for Belgian giants , is open to representing the West Africans at senior level after time with his country of birth at youth stage.

He has played for Oranje at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.

"[Akonnor] spoke with Derrick and [Anderlecht player-coach Vincent] Kompany [during Akonnor's recent visit to Anderlecht]," a source told Goal.

"Derrick loves to be in the background [and that's why their meeting was not publicised]. He [Akonnor] met up with him at Anderlecht.

"Akonnor spoke with him first before going there [ ]."

Luckassen, on loan from Dutch giants Eindhoven, is one of three eligible players for Ghana at Anderlecht.

After Akonnor's visit, photos emerged of the coach with Jeremy Doku, 17, and Francis Amuzu, 20, who both currently play for Belgium at youth level.

The 45-year-old was also spotted with French-born Elisha Owusu who plays for Gent in Belgium.

Luckassen, who has also had spells with AZ Alkmaar in the and in the German , has made 18 league appearances for Anderlecht so far this seaso - all starts.

He could be set for a battle with prodigy Mohammed Salisu, man Kasim Adams, star Joseph Aidoo and winter signing Nicholas Opoku for a place in Ghana's central defence.