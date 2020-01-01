Akinfenwa remembers strike partnership with Trundle at Swansea City

The duo were on the books of the South Wales club between 2003 and 2007

Adebayo Akinfenwa and Lee Trundle have taken to social media to rekindle their time together at .

The former player joined the Swans from Torquay United in 2005, while the latter moved in from Wrexham two years earlier.

Both men left South in 2007, although Trundle had a second stint at the Liberty Stadium during the 2009-10 season on loan from .

More teams

Swansea shared a picture on Twitter of the two strikers in a 2005 League One clash with Southend United.

The English man and Anglo-Nigerian both scored on the day in a 2-1 victory.

My best strike partner right there 🔥 x — Lee Trundle (@LeeTrundle10) April 10, 2020

Akinfenwa quoted the post by saying: "The start of my education."

Article continues below

Trundle replied by calling the 37-year old Islington-born forward as "my best strike partner right there."

The two seasons of Akinfenwa and Trundle produced 44 competitive goals, winning the 2006 Football League Trophy and FAW Premier Cup.

Akinfenwa currently plays for Wycombe Wanderers in League One where he has 10 goals to his name this term.