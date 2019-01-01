Akhyar, Syahmi, Akif shortlisted for 2019 Young Player Award

Ahead of the 2019 National Football Awards ceremony this Friday, the final nominees for the Young Player Award were revealed on Wednesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of the 2019 National Football Awards ceremony this Friday, the final nominees for the Young Player Award were revealed on Wednesday.

The three players shortlisted are JDT forward Akhyar Rashid, right back Syahmi Safari and Kelantan midfielder Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat.

In his first season with the Southern Tigers this year, the 20-year old Akhyar did not feature prominently for them, starting only once out of his 19 appearances for them, but he still managed to net three goals.

21-year old Syahmi meanwhile made 17 league appearances, only two of them as a substitute, to help the Red Giants end their league campaign in the third place.

Kelantan did not have a good season in the Premier League this year, but 20-year old Akif starred for them throughout the year.

The previous edition of the award was won by Safawi Rasid last year, who also won the Most Valuable Player and Best Striker awards.

The nominees for the other categories that have been revealed by the Malaysian Football League (MFL):

- Best Foreign Player: Diogo (JDT), Gonzalo Cabrera (JDT), Kpah Sherman ( )

- Best Striker: J. Partiban ( ), Norshahrul Idlan Talaha ( ), Safawi Rasid (JDT)

- Best ASEAN player: Hariss Harun (JDT), Patrick Reichelt ( ), Shakir Hamzah ( )

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!