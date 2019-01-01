Ajax youngster Dest pledges allegiance to USMNT over the Netherlands

The teenage defender has chosen to continue playing for the US, after being asked to consider swapping nationalities by the Oranjes

teenager Sergino Dest has chosen to represent the United States at international level, despite being raised in the .

The 18-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Ajax before graduating to the senior squad earlier this year and he has already featured in 16 matches across all competitions for the club.

The talented right-back was handed his debut in October after impressing for the U20 squad at the World Cup during the summer.

Dest has also represented the US at U17 level, but the Netherlands recently reached out to his representatives about him potentially switching allegiances.

The Ajax starlet has confirmed that he will continue to represent the US in an interview with on Ajax's official website on Monday.

"I have chosen to play for Team USA going forward. I have based this decision on my feeling, however, it was a tough one," said Dest.

"Of course, it was a tough decision for me when the Dutch Men's National Team showed their interest, but I have built up a very good feeling with team USA over the last couple of years and I strongly believe in the plans and potential of U.S. Soccer.

"I am therefore dedicated to making the next 10-15 years a big success and will do my utmost to help the team play for titles."

