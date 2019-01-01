Ajax delighted with Barcelona target Onana's renewal

Despite reported interest from his former club, the goalkeeper has inked a new contract

coach Erik ten Hag heralded Marc Overmars' work in tying Andre Onana to a new contract amid reported interest from .

Onana spent five years in the Barca academy at the start of his career and his impressive form for Ajax this season, helping the side into the quarter-finals, has seen talk of a return arise.

But the Dutch giants moved to secure the goalkeeper's future in Amsterdam on Thursday, as he signed a new three-year contract, much to the delight of his coach.

"In the past two weeks, because of the international period, we were busy with contracts," Ten Hag told a news conference. "It's great news that Onana extended his contract.

"It's great work from Marc. It's also good for Andre himself and a good sign for Ajax."

director Overmars also renewed his deal with Ajax last week.

Yet while Ajax are excelling in European competition, they trail Eredivisie leaders by five points ahead of their crucial top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Ten Hag remains confident, adding: "PSV are a good team, but we are also good. We have it in our own hands. We have to play well and, if we do our jobs, we have a good chance of winning."

PSV boss Mark van Bommel is also looking forward to a possible title decider.

"Of course, Amsterdam is special," he told reporters. "PSV are, just like , a rival of Ajax. Those matches are big.

"You [the media] have been talking about this, maybe even longer. and that's so good about these kind of matches. A lot of talking beforehand. But that's part of the deal."