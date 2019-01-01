Ajara Nchout makes goalscoring debut in Valerenga's win over Stabaek

The Cameroon international opened her goal account for the Norwegian outfit in her first outing against Stabaek

Ajara Nchout registered her first goal for Valerenga in their 1-0 win over Stabaek in Sunday's Norwegian Toppserien encounter at Intility Arena.

The 26-year-old, who joined Monica Knudsen's ladies from league rivals Sandviken last December, made an instant impact on her league debut as her second-half effort turned out the winner.

After a 0-0 first half draw, the international broke the deadlock in the 59th minute for what stood as the winner for the hosts.

Match-winner Nchout was in action for 71 minutes on her debut before she was replaced by Celin Ildhusoy.

The win saw Valerenga move to fourth in the Norwegian topflight log with three points from one game.

And the former Rossiyanka forward will hope to build on her scoring form when they take on Kolbotn in the next league fixture on March 3.