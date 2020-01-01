Ajara Nchout decisive as Valerenga thrash Lillestrom

The Cameroon striker put in an impressive display as her Norwegian side maintained their winning form over the title-holders on Saturday

Ajara Nchout continued her impressive form in the current campaign after contributing an assist in Valerenga's 3-1 win over Lillestrom in a Norwegian Toppersien encounter on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lionesses star made her ninth appearance this season and has been influential in Valerenga's fine start to the campaign, scoring five goals in the previous eight outings.

Champions Lillestrom were aiming to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Rasheedat Ajibade's Avaldsnes last week, while Valerenga sought to extend their unbeaten run to six successive matches.

Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir broke the deadlock for the visitors following a superb assist from Synee Jensen on the half-hour mark.

A minute from half time, Jensen's shot was deflected to Nchout and she located Dejana Stefanovic, who eventually blasted home.

Valerenga did not relent in their bid to claim their first win at Lillestrom as they found another breakthrough when Sigurdardottir's long pass set up Rikke Madsen to score the third in the 70th minute.

However, the hosts only managed to secure a consolation when Emilie Haavi's cross into the box was headed in by Sophie Roman Haug at the death but not enough to rescue them from defeat.

Nchout, who played for the duration, has now scored five goals and provided an assist in nine appearances this season for Valerenga.

The result means Valerenga moved four points clear at the top of the log with 20 points from nine matches and will square up with Lyn Football in their next fixture on August 26.