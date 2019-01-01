Ahmed Shalaby: Libya defender joins Egyptian club Al Ittihad

The Libya international has become the latest addition by the Masters of the City after signing a long-term deal with the side

Egyptian Premier League club Al Ittihad Alexandria have announced the signing of Ahmed Shalaby from Libyan outfit Ahli Benghazi.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old defender signed a three-year deal with Masters of the City after fruitful negotiations with the side.

“The Board of Directors of Al Ittihad Club, under the chairmanship of Mr Mohamed Moselhi, has completed the transfer procedures of Libyan international defender Ahmed Shalabi (25 years),” read a statement on the club website.

“The player signed contracts to join the leader of the gap with a contract extending for three seasons in the framework of the keenness of the club's board to strengthen its ranks, especially the defensive line with distinguished players in this important position.”

Shalaby could make his first appearance for Al Ittihad when they take on Al Arabi in an Arab Club Champions Cup tie on Tuesday, August 27.