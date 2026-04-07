Ahead of their Asian campaign… Al-Ahli Jeddah reclaim their strongest fortress

Al-Ahli Jeddah have regained their strongest defender ahead of the start of their title defence in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Ahli begin their Asian Champions League qualifying campaign next Monday, when they face Qatar’s Al-Duhail at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah in the round of 16.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah reported that Al-Ahli’s Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez underwent medical tests to assess the extent of the injury he sustained during the 3-0 victory over Damac last Saturday in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Brazilian defender left the match against Damacin the 52nd minute, with Mohammed Suleiman Bakr coming on in his place, after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Read also: Ancelotti’s gamble… What are the details of Al-Ahli Jeddah defender’s injury ahead of the 2026 World Cup?

The newspaper confirmed that the tests carried out on Ibanez showed no tear in the hamstring, meaning he will be fit to play in upcoming matches, starting with the Al-Fayha fixture in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ahli will be the visitors to Al-Fayha tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

Al-Ahli sit third in the Roshen League with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and level on points with second-placed Al-Hilal, with goal difference separating them.

Ibanez is considered the strongest element in Al-Ahli’s defence, having featured in 37 matches across all competitions this season, during which he has scored three goals and provided three assists.