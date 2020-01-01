Aguero won't rule out return to Spain as Man City deal ticks down

The Argentinian striker has just 14 months remaining on his contract with the Premier League champions

Sergio Aguero would not rule out a return to when his contract runs out, but says he is focused on trying to win the with .

The Argentinian has 14 months remaining on his current contract but admits that his future is uncertain, with dates up in the air for the start of next season following the coronavirus shutdown.

Aguero, who turns 32 next month, joined City from in a €40 million (£36m/$44m) deal in 2011 and has gone on to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He has long suggested that he would like to finish his career with boyhood club Independiente, but insists he has made no decision over his future.

“It’s difficult; I’m not thinking about what am I going to do. I know that every day my contract is closer to expiring. Probably there will be some offers but we’ll see,” Aguero told El Chiringuito.

“For now I just want to try to win the Champions League with City. That would be an incredible achievement for me and the club.

“But I haven’t really thought about what I will do after 2021. Also the current landscape makes things more difficult. If next season starts later, it will probably end later - maybe in August, something like that.

“And a lot of players have their contracts expiring in June - we’ll have to see how everything is sorted out. If contracts are prolonged I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes.

“I don’t rule out going back to Spain, or going to any country. I don’t know what I will do. Today I feel good and comfortable in Manchester. I want to do everything in the club in the best terms, then we’ll see.”

Aguero has won four Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium but has never gone beyond the semi-finals of the Champions League. City were a strong position in to reach this season’s last eight after a 2-1 away win at but the competition remains on hold following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We would like to play the second leg against Real Madrid with people in the stands, for sure,” Aguero added. “It’s beautiful to see the crowd and the atmosphere, but if it’s played without fans it will be for the best for everyone.

“We took a good result from the Bernabeu. Obviously it won’t be easy, we’re talking about Real Madrid and we know that the game is not finished. We’ll have to be as focused as we were in Madrid.

“The thing now is to know if it will be possible to play. See if the competitions can be finished and decide the trophy winners. It would feel weird for everyone to decide who wins a trophy without playing all the games.”