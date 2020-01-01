African 'social media' coaches shouldn't make all clubs play like Barcelona - Mwebaze

The tactician says a good instructor must be an enthusiast and a fanatic at the same time which could be missing nowadays

Asaph Mwebaze has explained why most of the current Ugandan coaches are not the best compared to the previous ones.

Mwebaze, who has been in charge of Maroons FC, Onduaparaka FC and Nyamityobora FC before, says in the recent past, coaches were led by passion something which is not the case with modern tacticians.

“The best coaches in are those that actually got that education first before the advent of Caf courses,” Mwebaze said as was quoted by Sports Nation .

“It was first a calling and then passion took over. Lately, there are so many overly educated football coaches but have failed to master the art of the game.

“To understand football, you must be an enthusiast and a fanatic at the same time.

“Most of our peers talk a good game especially on social media and in the press but it is difficult to see when you watch the games.”

Mwebaze pointed out exactly what he thinks is wrong with the current crop of coaches who are in charge of most league clubs in the country.

“We all cannot play like but can play like , , or even Bright Stars under coach Kajoba Fred,” added the tactician.

“Many coaches don’t understand football as a structural building but as a makeshift tent! Every team must be built with a foundation to do specifically something in order to attain the end goal.

“But this is not what we see nowadays, we see a lot of copy and paste which may not be relevant to the topics of each football team.”

Mwebaze feels the best place for any aspiring coach is to get the necessary experience from lower league sides.

“Every coach wants to start their careers in the top-flight league because they have the qualifications as per association rules. The experience that is needed in the Premier League can only be gotten in the lower divisions and the challenges in there,” he concluded.

“There in the lower leagues, you can experiment and control the outcome easily with less pressure if the aim of coaching was to get better and achieve more.

“But unfortunately, most coaches’ CVs read like the cream of the Uganda football league but without any tangible results to show.

“The fundamentals of coaching can be learned in district leagues, regional leagues and maybe to a very small extent in the [Fufa] Big League.

“So, any coach that hasn’t coached in those leagues will, by and large, fail the ultimate test in the Premier League.”

During the 2019/20 season, a number of top-tier clubs, including eventual champions Vipers SC, sacked and hired new coaches for what they termed poor results.