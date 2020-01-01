Drogba, Eto’o, Weah: African football’s great ambassadors

With the global coronavirus pandemic bringing football to its knees and posing existential questions as to its actual relevance within the wider society, it feels almost like a reckoning for a sector that seemed on the verge of exploding, so bloated and out-of-touch had it become.

While European football has to this point been able to largely insulate itself from real world problems, African football has always been very much a product of its environment, from the players all the way up to the administrators.

From its unique, somewhat carefree playing style which draws from the gaiety with which kvelling young children kick surrogate balls along dusty streets, to the corruption and paucity of vision in the halls of leadership that also suffuses continental FAs, there really is no bubble to escape into.

As such, some of the continent’s greatest footballing exports have, as a matter of personal obligation, needed to transcend events on the pitch. Their success on the international stage and at club level imbues them with the needed gravitas to rise to a high level of social responsibility, and also means they are often in the best positon to drive critical change, especially by using their visibility to draw attention to instances of inequality and injustice in their societies.

Weah: Leader of men

When former and star George Weah first announced his intention to run for the Presidency of Liberia in 2005, it came as absolutely no surprise.

Already his country’s most renowned son by virtue of becoming the still-to-date only African to be named World Footballer of the Year, Weah’s success placed in his heart a burden of care for his people.

Liberia came out of a bloody eight-year civil war in 1997, and was plunged into further fighting two years later. By the time the peace was definitively brokered, it was 2003 and about a quarter of a million lives had been taken.

An even more insidious evil during the war was the use of child soldiers in contravention of international law. Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia ( ) took to conscripting pre-adolescent boys, drugging and torturing them, and forcing them to bear arms. In many cases, they would even turn those arms against their own villages. The other warring factions would also adopt this practice; by United Nations (UN) estimates, well over 10,000 children were involved in the wars.

Following the cessation of hostilities, it was necessary for these scarred children to be disarmed and re-integrated into society. In 2004, Weah travelled to Liberia in his capacity as a UNICEF ambassador and had a meeting with the former child soldiers, encouraging them toward a return to a normal life. He then addressed the UN, calling for more support to help in the disarmament efforts.

“They are willing to go to school, but we need the facilities for them to go to school. The more we give, the more we offer a legacy, a future, to these kids through education. I know it is not an easy task, but it's not impossible.”

His impassioned pleas played a crucial role in bringing to light the horrors that Liberia had endured, as well as charting a path to national healing and recovery.

Eto’o: Fighting injustice

While the wildly successful career of Samuel Eto’o is deserving of every adulation, he has also distinguished himself just as much with his humanitarian outlook and causes.

Personally, Eto’o has been at the forefront of fighting racism, an ugly canker he had to face himself, especially during his time with . At one point, he requested that his family no longer attend matches, so concerned was he about the effect it would have on his children.

His Samuel Eto’o Foundation, founded in 2006, has also been involved in a number of other projects: orphanages in Douala and Yaounde, which it sponsors, bankrolling of expensive surgeries and provision of health care for the underprivileged, rural electrification and social outreaches.

In partnership with the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR, he has also sought to draw global attention to the plight of the internally displaced in , and Chad as a result of the Boko Haram crisis. In 2015, they organized a fundraising event in London, the proceeds – reported to be in the region of $75,000 – of which went to the refugee camps and NGOs on the ground.

Drogba: Calming the storm

Once again, a civil war provided the backdrop for the intervention of a superstar footballer.

Fighting in the had torn the West African nation along ethnic and nationalist lines, and had been raging for three long years by Didier Drogba held the heartfelt address that is now widely regarded as the turning point.

The Elephants, boasting a golden generation of some of its finest ever footballers, sealed qualification for the 2006 World Cup, a first in the country’s history. While there was jubilation at this most momentous of feats, there was a more important message to be put across in the belly of the El Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman.

That it was Drogba who delivered the message was significant. The country’s most popular player had the cachet needed in that moment. He looked into the camera, addressing his fellow countrymen, and pleaded for an end to the violence.

“We proved today that all Ivorians can coexist and play together with a shared objective: to qualify for the World Cup," he began. "We promised you that the celebration would unite the people. Today, we beg you, please – on our knees – forgive. Forgive, forgive.”

He also called for a return to democracy, asking for elections to be held, before breaking into song with his teammates.

That broadcast became a staple on Ivorian television in the weeks and months that followed, and eventually paved the way for both sides to meet in the middle and sign a ceasefire.

Drogba took things a step further. In 2017, while on a tour of the rebel-held north, he unilaterally announced that the Elephants’ qualifier against Madagascar would be held, not in Abidjan, but in Bouake, considered a rebel stronghold. It was a symbolic gesture that further strengthened the incipient unity between the warring parties.

In acknowledgement of his contributions in the field of sports advocacy, Drogba was named Vice President of the non-profit organization Peace and Sport following his retirement from professional football.