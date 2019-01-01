African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Wolves close in on Tammy Abraham loan

Wolves close in on Abraham loan

Wolverhampton Wanderer are close to agreeing a deal to sign Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea, SkySports News reports.

The Molineux Stadium outfit are ready to sign Abraham on loan with the Blues reluctant to see him leave permanently.

The 21-year-old signing is expected to boost Nuno Espirito Santo's attacking options having scored 16 times in 20 league matches for Aston Villa this campaign.

Da Costa swaps Basaksehir for Al Ittihad

Morocco international Manuel Da Costa has left Turkish league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir to join struggling Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Arsenal make Benatia approach

Arsenal have made an approach to sign out-of-favour Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Metro.

With Unai Emery's defence rocked with injury crisis, the Gunners have enquired about the Moroccan's availability.

The reports claims that the centre-back could potentially be used as part of the deal to take Aaron Ramsey to Turin.

Wolves close to Diawara deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers have beaten Fiorentina to the signing 21-year-old Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara, according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno via A Bola .

The Premier League club have agreed have agreed to pay around €35m for the Guinea international while Fiorentina were hoping to land the midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season.

Diawara has found game time limited under Carlo Ancelotti starting only six Serie A matches so far this campaign.

Real Madrid & Barca want Koulibaly

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in capturing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Calciomercato .

The Spanish giants are set to lock horns against each other to win the bidding war after Barca reportedly had a €120m bid rejected for Koulibaly by Napoli.

Manchester United have also expressed an interest in the Senegalese defender.

Fenerbahce show interest in Mikel

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce have shown interest in signing free agent John Obi Mikel this January, according to Fanatik .

The Nigeria captain terminated his contracted with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda on Friday and is set to join any club on a free transfer.

And Ersun Yanal's side are looking to strengthen their squad with the experienced 31-year-old midfielder as they continue their fight against relegation.

Inter Milan consider Duncan loan

Inter Milan have tabled a request to sign Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan, Sport Mediaset claims per TMW .

Duncan's loan request remains dependent on teammate Stefano Sensi's move to the the Nerazzurri not happening as the Black and Greens are not ready to lose two of their midfield talents in this transfer window.

Napoli strike Kouame deal

Napol have agreed to sign Christian Kouame from Genoa in June, Correire della Sera reports.

The Partenopei are hoping to conclude the €22million move for the Ivorian forward next week to avoid competition from other clubs.

Tuttonapoli revealed that Everton are making a late bid to have Kouame but the 21-year-old has been offered a five-year deal at the Stadio San Paolo after his fine debut campaign that has seen him produce three goals and four assists this season.

Juventus block Benatia move

Juventus have no plans to sell out-of-favour defender Medhi Benatia in January despite offers from several European clubs, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport per Football Italia .

AC Milan, Arsenal and Schalke are all said to have enquired about Benatia but Massimiliano Allegri is keen on keeping the Moroccan as backup to Giorgio Chiellini or Leonard Bonucci in the event of an injury.

Benatia has made just six appearances in all competitions this season

Chelsea & Tottenham battle for Kessie

Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with big-money moves to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

TMW reports that the London clubs are keen to sign the player who could leave the San Siro Stadium in the summer if AC Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League.

But the Premier League clubs will need to pay his €40 million release clause as the Serie A club need to balance their books.

Kessie is also a target for a host of Chinese Super League clubs.

Emery wants N’Koulou at Arsenal

Unai Emery is hoping to shore up his defence by bringing Torino centre-back Nicolas N’Koulou to Arsenal.

Calciomercato claims that the Cameroonian defender stands as the primary for the Gunners who have conceded 31 goals in the Premier League as they aim for a top-four finish.

N'koulou who joined the Turin outfit last summer has played in each of the Bulls' games this season.

Napoli open Trezeguet talks

Napoli have opened talks with Kasimpasa about a deal to sign winger Mahmoud Trezeguet, according to Takvim via KingFut .

Trezeguet is having a fine season in the Turkish top-flight, having contributed five goals and five assists in 17 games for the Apaches who are fourth in the league standings.

His impressive form has attracted a number of clubs, including Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, Al Rayyan of Qatar, and Lazio.

West Ham & Newcastle want Diagne

West Ham United and Newcastle United have joined the race to sign red-hot Kasimpasa striker Mbaye Diagne, according to Tuttomercatoweb .

The Senegalese forward leads the Turkish Super Lig goalscoring chart with scored 20 goals in 17 games.

His form has also attracted interests from Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham and clubs in France, China and Spain.

Southampton battling Fenerbahce for Ighalo

Southampton are facing off against a Turkish club in the race to sign Odion Ighalo, according to Fanatik via Sport Witness .

Fenerbahce are eager to sign the Changchun Yatai striker who is said to be on the verge of terminating his contract with the Chinese club following their relegation from the Super League.

Ighalo scored 36 goals in 55 appearances during his two seasons with the Changchun outfit and several Bundesliga clubs are monitoring his situation.