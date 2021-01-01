African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: West Ham prepare second bid for En-Nesyri

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

’s Diatta completes move

Monaco have completed the signing of Club Brugge forward Krepin Diatta on a contract that runs through June 2025.

The five-and-a-half-year deal brings an end to Diatta's three-year stay in Brugge as he gets set for a new adventure at Stade Louis II.

Diatta was named the Young Player of the Tournament at the 2019 in .

👋 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙆𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙣 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖 🇲🇨

𝙻𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚞 𝚜𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚎 👌#WelcomeKrepin pic.twitter.com/NIWnouUMO6 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) January 21, 2021

West Ham prepare second bid for En-Nesyri

are preparing a second offer worth around £32 million for talisman Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to Daily Star , the new fee is made up of add-ons and might be rejected again by Sevilla who reportedly want at least £35m for the international.

West Ham had an initial bid of £22.5m turned back by the Spanish club last week as they target En-Nesyri as a potential replacement for 's Sebastien Haller who left for this month.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 26 appearances this season, including nine goals in .

open to offers for Seri

Fulham are ready to release Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri this month after finding it difficult to break into Scott Parker's team.

Sky Sports reports that there are ongoing talks between the Premier League club and over the possibility of a second loan deal for the 29-year-old who spent the entire 2019-20 season on loan in .

Seri joined the Cottagers from Nice in 2018 and his contract expires in June 2022.

Mateta completes move

Jean-Philippe Mateta has joined Premier League outfit Crystal Palace on an 18-month loan deal from 05.

The Congo descent enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 season with the German club – finding the net 10 times in 17 appearances across all competitions.

