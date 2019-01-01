African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Sadio Mane tops Real Madrid's transfer wishlist

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mane tops 's transfer wishlist

Zinedine Zidane is keen on reinforcing his Real Madrid squad with the signing of Sadio Mane in the summer, according to Marca .

Since the Blancos will no longer interested in PSG star Kylian Mbappe, has emerged as Madrid's top target and they are set to start table an offer for the forward who is enjoying a rich vein of form across all competitions.

During his first stint as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane spoke with the Senegal international and was close to bringing him to Spain before departing at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Kessie to meet Gattuso over Milan future

Franck Kessie is set to meet Gennaro Gattuso over his future at after he was fined for his altercation with teammate Lucas Biglia during the game, reports Calciomercato .

The Ivorian midfielder is reported to have been slapped with a heavier fine than Biglia and could miss the Rossoneri’s match against this Saturday as punishment.

After helping Cote d’Ivoire secure back-to-back wins against Rwanda and Liberia, Kessie is expected to meet Gattuso on his return from international duty on Thursday.

Atletico to block Partey exit

will not be releasing Thomas Partey this summer amid reported interests from Premier League clubs.

AS reports that the international is an essential member of Diego Simeone's team and has been deemed 'intransferable' for the upcoming transfer window.

Pep Guardiola is said to be interested in replacing aging Fernadinho with Partey while Unai Emery wants him as a replacement for departing Aaron Ramsey.

Koulibaly to cost Man Utd £130m

have been told to break their transfer record with a £130million bid to complete the signing of 's Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer, according to Daily Mail .

The Red Devils have since identified the Senegalese centre-back as one of their primary transfer targets but Napoli are not ready to see their star defender go on a cheap.

Apart from the Manchester United, top European clubs including , Real Madrid and are also interested in his services.

contact for Elneny

Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas have opened talks with Arsenal over the signing of out-of-favour Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny, according to Fotospor .

Elneny has found playing time limited under Unai Emery this term and has appeared just four times in the Premier League so far.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Besiktas have enquired about the availability of the 26-year-old whom they are interested in bringing to .

to block Barca’s move for Onana

Ajax are ready to block Barcelona’s move for Andre Onana by giving the goalkeeper a new contract.

Marca reports that the Spanish giants are interested in bringing back the 22-year-old who left La Masia in 2015 to Camp Nou in the summer.

Onana still has a contract with the Sons of Gods until 2021 but the club are looking to keep him in Amsterdam for an additional year.

Milan considering move for Duncan

AC Milan have shortlisted €20m-rated star Alfred Duncan as one of their top summer transfer targets, according to Milan News .

With midfielders Jose Mauri, Andrea Bertolacci, and Riccardo Montolivo all set to leave San Siro at the end of the season, the Ghana international is among the names being considered to reinforce Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.

Duncan has been impressive for 13th-placed Sassuolo this campaign with four goals and four assists in 19 league appearances so far.