African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Morocco set to appoint Vahid Halilhodzic as new coach

Milan to keep Kessie

Milan boss Marco Giampaolo wants Franck Kessie to remain at the club following his impressive displays in training, according to TMW.

Kessie was close to leaving the San Siro Stadium last July after Wolverhampton Wanderers agreed a £28 million deal with the Rossoneri, but he turned it down.

The international returned to training last month after participating at the 2019 and Giampaolo is said to be impressed with his performances alongside Suso.

to appoint Halilhodzic as new coach

Morocco are set to appoint former manager Vahid Halilhodzic as their new head coach, according to RMC Sport.

Following the refusal of Laurent Blanc to succeed Herve Renard, the North African country are set to make the ex-Ivory Coast and handler the best-paid coach on the continent.

Halilhodzic and President of the Moroccan FA, Fouzi Lekjaa had a meeting to finalise working terms on Wednesday evening in Rabat.

Marega offered to Milan

have been offered the chance to sign striker Moussa Marega, according to Corriere della Sera via Record .

Marega was reportedly offered to Milan and in recent weeks with his agent hoping to take the Mali international to before the transfer deadline.

The 28-year-old, who scored 21 goals in 47 games last season, has two years left on his contract and he is valued at around £40 million by Porto.

Kouame to shun transfer interest for stay

After his impressive debut season in Serie A, Christian Kouame is set to ignore Genoa exit claims by committing his future to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris outfit.

Football Italia disclosed the player and the club are in talks to extend his stay at the club until 2024 with an improved salary of €1 million per season.

Kouame, scorer of four goals last season, has attracted interest from several clubs including and this summer but Genoa are demanding €15 million plus a €5 million bonus for the Ivorian forward.

plot Kodjia swoop

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are eyeing a move for forward Jonathan Kodjia, according to Ortacizgi .

The Ivory Coast international seems to have dropped in the pecking order after making a 16-minute cameo in Villa's Premier League opener last Saturday.

Negotiations have started between both clubs with Besiktas hoping to conclude the deal before the September 2 transfer deadline.