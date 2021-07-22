African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester City to put Mahrez as part of Kane deal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man City to put Mahrez as part of Kane deal

Manchester City are prepared to offer one of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva in any deal for Harry Kane, according to L'Equipe via talk Sport.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected a £100million bid from City but the Premier League champions are said to be considering another offer for the England star which might include any of the four stars.

Mahrez was a regular fixture in Pep Guardiola's team last season with 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Newcastle confident of Lemina deal

Newcastle United are confident of securing a deal for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, according to the Northern Echo .

The Magpies are hoping to agree a fee of around £4 million for the Gabon international after the Saints initially demanded for at least £8m.

Lemina struggled for first-team opportunities at St Mary's Stadium in the last three seasons and he spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Fulham.

Liverpool set sights on Kessie

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who are mulling over a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, reports Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Ivorian star has 11 months left on his contract with the Rossoneri and both parties are yet to agree on an extension.

Kessie played a key role in Milan’s impressive 2020-21 season and he is currently at the Olympics with the Elephants.

Musa set to join Super Lig club Karagumruk

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is set to complete a free transfer to Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk in the coming hours, according to Fanatik .

The Karagumruk outfit are said to have beaten their rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas to the signing of Musa, who spent the last three months in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Kano Pillars.

The move would mark a return to Europe for the 28-year-old, who left Leicester City for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in 2018.

Saints in no rush to release Lemina

Southampton are in no hurry to release Mario Lemina despite growing interest in his services.

Foot Mercato stated that the Saints are calm about the Gabon international's future, even though he has less than a year left on his contract.

Lemina, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, is reportedly attracting interest from Nice, Watford, Newcastle United and Sevilla.

Everton monitoring Chukwueze

Everton have their sights set on Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze as a potential replacement for James Rodriguez.

According to the Athletic , new Toffees manager Rafael Benitez is an admirer of the Nigeria international - who played a key role in Villarreal's Uefa Europa League success last term.

The 22-year-old reportedly has a release clause of £71 million in his contract that will expire in 2023.

Napoli reject Man Utd's €30m bid for Koulibaly

Napoli have rejected a €30 million bid from Manchester United for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Serie A club are said to be demanding at least €50m for the Senegal captain, who has two years left on his contract.

However, United face competition from their Premier League rivals for Koulibaly, with Rafael Benitez reportedly looking to reunite with the 30-year-old at Everton.

Mahrez in line for new Man City deal

Manchester City are set to keep Riyad Mahrez beyond 2023 with a new contract in the works, according to Manchester Evening News .

The Algeria captain is expected back at the City Football Academy on Monday and he would play a key role in the absence of players who featured in the European championship and Copa America this summer.

Back in 2018, Mahrez joined the Citizens on a five-year deal from Leicester City.

Aurier among Spurs players up for sale

Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier is among the players Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sell this transfer window, reports the Athletic .

Aurier is joined on the unwanted list by Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld.

Kongobia demands more playing time

Geoffrey Kondogbia is unhappy with his debut season at Atletico Madrid because of his limited playing time, according to Marca .

The Central African Republic international was signed as a replacement for Thomas Partey last year but he was restricted to just 774 minutes of football in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the former Valencia midfielder is ready to consider his future at the club if the situation does not change in the new season.

Aluko training with Derby

Sone Aluko has started training with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Reading.

The former Nigeria international was spotted in Rams’ training even though they are yet to offer him a contract.

Aluko spent four years at the Madejski Stadium and he scored six goals for the Royals in 93 Championship matches.

Article continues below

Another Ligue 1 club want Boga

Nice are set to battle Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and Serie A club Atalanta for the signing of Jeremie Boga, claims Foot Mercato .

The Eaglets are preparing an offer for Sassuolo who are demanding over €25 million for the Ivory Coast international.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have reportedly submitted a bid for Boga after previous unsuccessful attempts.