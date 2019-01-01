African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Kevin-Prince Boateng set to join Barcelona on loan

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Kevin-Prince Boateng set to join Barcelona on loan

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is close to signing for Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo, according to SkySports.

The fee is reported to be in the region of €2m with an option to buy at €8m with Barcelona ready to complete the move very soon.

The 31-year-old joined Sassuolo from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and has notched five goals in 15 appearances this season.

Watford in talks for Cornet

Watford have opened talks with Lyon over the availability and signing of Ivorian star Maxwel Cornet, report SkySports.

Cornet has found game time limited in the French Ligue 1 this season starting only three league games so far.

Angers eye Aston Villa's Kodija

Ligue 1 strugglers Angers are hoping to sign Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia on loan this month, according to Express and Star.

Tammy Abraham’s form has hindered the 29-year-old’s chances in Dean Smith’s squad and might return to the club where he played in the 2014-15 season.

Article continues below

Kodija could also be interested in the move to secure a place in Cote d'Ivoire's squad for the upcoming 2019 Afcon scheduled for June in Egypt.

Sevilla plan short-term deal for Slimani

Sevilla are interested in a loan arrangement for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani until the end of the season, according to Marca.

The Algerian international is currently on loan at Fenerbahce but has scored just four goals in 21 appearances for the Turkish giants.