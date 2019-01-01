African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ighalo eyes Premier League return

Ighalo wants Premier League return

Former Watford attacker Odion Ighalo is hoping to return to the Premier League during this month’s transfer window, SkySports News report.

Following Changchun Yatai’s relegation from the Chinese Super League last year, Ighalo is keen on playing top-flight football and the Premier League seems to be his preferred destination.

The report claims that the Nigeria international is expected to be in England this week to discuss his future with the clubs.

Southampton, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are said to be interested in the 29-year-old.

Juventus hold talks with Kouame

Juventus have made a move to beat Napoli to the signing of Genoa striker Christian Kouame.

Tuttosport reports that the sporting director Fabio Paratici had a meeting in Milan with the representatives of Kouame who is having a remarkable debut campaign in Serie A.

The move comes a threat to Napoli who are nearing a deal to sign the 21-year-old to move to the Stadio San Paolo at the end of the season.

Koulibaly set for pay increase

Napoli have concluded plans to increase Kalidou Koulibaly’s earning to over €6million per year, per Football Italia .

The increased pay is part of the Partenopei’s ways of tying down the Senegalese centre-back at the club amid reported interests from Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The new deal will be activated in the summer should he ignore offers from abroad at the end of the season.

Trabzonspor target Awaziem

Trabzonspor are targeting Porto defender Chidozie Awaziem as replacement for injured countryman Ogenyi Onazi, according to Gazete Damga .

The Turkish top-flight side are interested in signing him on a one-and-a-half-year deal with Onazi ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured achilles tendon.

Awaziem has rarely featured for Porto this term playing just a game each in the Uefa Champions League and Portuguese League Cup.

Diabate joins Sivasspor on loan

Leicester City have confirmed the departure of Fousseni Diabate to Sivasspor on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old leaves the King Power Stadium in pursuit of regular first-team football having found playing time limited in Claude Puel’s squad this term.

Milan plan summer move for Benatia

AC Milan are preparing a summer bid to sign Juventus defender Medhi Benatia at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Calciomercato disclosed that the Rossoneri have started ground work to take the centre-back on a permanent deal after the Serie A leaders rejected an offer from Arsenal this month.

Both clubs have had deals together in recent years and they should be able to work out terms for Benatia who will be 32 later in April.

Everton target Brahimi

Everton are monitoringPorto midfielder Yacine Brahimi.

The Mirror claim that the Toffees had scouts in Portugal to see the Algeria international in action in his team's 3-1 win over Nacional - an encounter where he scored a brace.

Brahimi will be a free agent in the summer when his contract with the Portuguese champions expires at the end of the season and could be a bargain purchase for the Goodison Park outfit.

Fulham lure Moses to training ground

Fulham have stepped up their interest in Nigeria international Victor Moses by showing him around their training ground in west London, Love Sport reports.

Moses has been deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea this season and he is in search of a new club for regular playing time.

In an attempt to boost his side's survival from relegation, Claudio Rainieri is ready to add the 28-year-old alongside his teammates Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater to his squad.

Crystal Palace eye Niasse

Crystal Palace have turned to out-of-favour Everton striker Oumar Niasse after missing out on a deal for Dominic Solanke, Evening Standard .

The Eagles have limited reinforce this month and are looking to bring the Senegalese forward to Selhurst Park on loan.

Niasse has turned to a forgotten man at the Goodison Park managing 176 minutes of action in seven appearances across all competitions this season.