African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Ighalo attracting interest from Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Ighalo attracting interest from and

Several clubs from and Saudi Arabia have shown interest in signing loanee Odion Ighalo, reports Sky Sports.

The former striker moved to Old Trafford on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020 and the deal is set to end this month.

Ighalo has only played nine minutes of football in the Premier League this season, however, two clubs in the English top-flight have reportedly made enquiries about his services before the end of January as well.

Milan working on Kessie’s extension

have started discussions to reward midfielder Franck Kessie with a new deal that would lead to a pay rise.

The 24-year-old's contract is expected to expire in June 2022 and according to Milan Live, the Rossoneri are looking to give him and Davide Calabria long-term deals.

Kessie has been impressive in Stefano Pioli's team this season with his midfield displays and return of five goals in 14 matches.

prepare offer for Mostafa

Saint-Etienne are ready to submit a bid of €3.5 million for striker Mohamed Mostafa, according to Foot Mercato.

The 24-year-old, who is tied to Zamalek until 2024, is attracting interest from after he scored 11 goals in the Egyptian Premier League and nine goals in the Caf last season.

have also reportedly made contact with the U23 star.

Warda rejoins

Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki have announced the re-signing of winger Amr Warda on a permanent deal from Volos FC.

Warda has been recalled to PAOK after just three months due to his impressive form under manager Angel Lopez.

At Volos, he scored two goals and provided one assist in 10 games as they sit sixth in the Greek top-flight log.

Afobe happy at Trabzonspor

Benik Afobe is happy in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor amid his reported return to .

The DR Congo international does not plan to end his loan spell early in despite scoring three goals in 14 league appearances so far.

“Afobe is not leaving the club. He is happy in Trabzonspor. It doesn't mean anything that he changed his biography and photo. Afobe is satisfied with Trabzonspor and wants to continue,” Sanmi Odelusi was quoted by 61saat.

“Sorry, the best strikers in the world are going through tough times. The fans should believe and encourage him in times of trouble."