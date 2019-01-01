African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Former Arsenal star Adebayor linked with Iranian club

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Adebayor linked with Iranian club

Former and star Emmanuel Adebayor is attracting interest from Iranian outfit Tractor, according to Tehran Times.

The Togo star, who left in June, is close to agreeing a two-year deal with Mustafa Denizli’s side.

Should Adebayor complete the move, it would be his first adventure in Asia.

Ounas close to Nice loan

French club Nice are close to completing a season-long deal for ’s Adam Ounas from , Foot Mercato has reported.

The Eaglets are set to beat league rivals to the signing of Ounas, who contributed four goals and an assist for the Stadio San Paolo outfit across all competitions last term.

The 22-year-old was a member of the Algeria team which won the 2019 in .

Article continues below

, circle for Ibe

Scottish champions Celtic are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, according to the Sun.

They face competition from Italian clubs Napoli, Fiorentina and LaLiga outfit for the 23-year-old, who was an unused substitute in the Cherries' league opener against .

With new signing Arnaut Danjuma yet to recover from a foot injury, manager Eddie Howe is reported to considering Ibe as an alternative option at the Vitality Stadium.