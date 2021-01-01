African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: En-Nesyri on West Ham United radar

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Manchester United interested in Metz youngster Sarr

Manchester United are the latest club to be interested in signing Metz midfielder Pape Sarr in the summer, according to the Sun.

The 18-year-old, who made his debut for the Senegal national team last month, broke into the Maroons first team last year and has continued to showcase his talent for the club.

The midfielder has made more than 20 appearances for Metz this season and has until 2025 before his current contract will end with the French club.

West Ham United join race to sign En-Nesyri

Premier League side West Ham United are interested in signing Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla in the summer according to La Razon - in Spanish.

The forward has been turning heads at the Spanish club which has seen him being linked to also Liverpool and Manchester United.

En-Nesyri has four years on his current contract, having only teamed up with the Palanganas in January 2020 from Leganes but a move away from the club in the summer is not impossible.

La Liga and Serie A clubs show interest to sign Bailly from Manchester United

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has been linked to a number of La Liga and Serie A clubs according to reports.

The Ivory Coast international’s contract will end in the summer of 2022 and he is yet to reach an agreement with the Red Devils for a contract extension.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær and is believed to be unhappy with his situation at the club.

West Ham chasing Senegal goalkeeper Dieng

West Ham have set their sights on a summer move for Queens Park Rangers’ Senegalese goalkeeper Seny Dieng, claims the Sun .

Dieng has three years left on his contract with Rangers but West Ham want him to provide more competition for Lukasz Fabianski in goal next season.

After several loan spells in the last few years, the 26-year-old made his QPR debut in September 2020 and he has made 37 appearances so far in the Championship.

Premier League clubs circling Kessie

Franck Kessie is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive performances for AC Milan this season.

According to Calciomercato, contract renewal talks between the Ivory Coast international and the Rossoneri have stalled with his current deal expected to run out in June 2022.

Kessie equalled Kaka's 12-year-old AC Milan record on Saturday with his 10th Serie A goal of the season in their 3-1 win over Parma.