African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea offer Alonso plus £51.5m for Inter Milan's Hakimi

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Chelsea offer Alonso plus £51.5m for Hakimi

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit for Achraf Hakimi by offering Inter Milan £51.5 million plus Marcos Alonso, according to La Republicca.

The Blues are keen on signing the Morocco full-back who contributed seven goals and eight assists in the Nerazzurri's successful Serie A campaign.

Chelsea, however, still face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Dutch club PSV who have just joined the race.

Spurs want Lamptey to replace Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a move for Brighton & Hove Albion wing-back Tariq Lamptey to replace Serge Aurier, Sky Sports reports.

The Ivory Coast captain is set to leave North London this summer after announcing that he won't be signing a new contract at the club.

Consequently, Spurs have shown interest in Lamptey even though the player of Ghanaian descent has not played a game since December.

The 20-year-old committed his long-term future to Brighton this year with a deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Elneny waiting on Arsenal contract talks

Mohamed Elneny is waiting on Arsenal to resume talks over his contract extension at the club.

Football London claims the Gunners opened negotiations with the Egypt midfielder in April but no conclusion has been made.

Elneny has been at the Emirates Stadium since 2016 and he has just a year left on his contract.

Monaco join race for Onana

AS Monaco are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 club is also monitoring the 25-year-old who is currently serving a nine-month ban that will expire in November.

Anderlecht reject Arsenal's bid for Sambi Lokonga

Anderlecht have rejected a bid of about £13.5 million for Congolese descent Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Daily Mail .

The Belgian club is said to be demanding an offer close to £18m for the 21-year-old who scored three goals in 33 First Division A games last season.

Despite the turn down, Arsenal are still in negotiations for Sambi Lokonga who they believe with provide competition for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Odubajo on QPR's radar

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has emerged as a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers.

TalkSport reports that Mark Warburton is interested in reuniting with the Anglo-Nigerian he worked with at Brentford some years ago.

Odubajo was released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship and he is currently a free agent.

Porto, Besiktas chase Niang

Porto, Besiktas and Krasnodar are among the clubs hoping to sign Rennes’ Senegalese striker Mbaye Niang, according L’Equipe .

Bruno Genesio does not consider the former Watford and AC Milan forward in his plans, and the Ligue 1 club is working to terminate his contract which is set to expire in June 2023.

Due to a lack of his playing time at Rennes, Niang was sent out on loan to Saudi Arabia earlier this year where he played five games for Al Ahli.

Daka ‘very keen’ to join Liverpool

Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka has revealed his desire to join Premier League side Liverpool this summer according to Football Insider.

The Zambia international has been delivering blistering performances consistently for the Red Bulls since he's been at the club from 2017.

He has scored more than 50 league goals for the club and last season, he again shone, winning the Austria Bundesliga Player of the Season for his contributions.

The forward is now looking to move to a top European club and has already turned down chances to join West Ham and Monaco.

Soumare close to joining Leicester City

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is close to joining Leicester City and a deal could be reached this week, according to Daily Mail.

The Senegalese featured prominently for Lille last season, playing 32 league games as they won the Ligue 1 title.

The midfielder, who has one year on his current contract with the French champions, will cost the Foxes £23million.

Article continues below

Leeds United interested in Lyon’s Cornet

Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing Maxwel Cornet from Lyon, according to the Sun.

The Ivory Coast international was one of the shining stars for the Kids in the 2020-21 season as they finished fourth.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bolster his side ahead of their campaign in the English top-flight and has turned his attention to the 24-year-old.