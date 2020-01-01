African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea hold meeting for Senegal goalkeeper Mendy

weighing up Awoniyi move

Scottish champions Celtic are eyeing a move striker Taiwo Awoniyi as a potential replacement for Odsonne Edouard, according to Daily Star.

The youth international has been at Liverpool since 2015 and he has spent the last five years away from Anfield.

He spent last season on loan at 05 where he notched one goal in 12 matches.

hold meeting for goalkeeper

Chelsea have held preliminary talks with over the signing Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, reports Football Insider.

Rennes are demanding up to £45 million for the 28-year-old, but Chelsea are willing to pay half of the fee even though they have not tabled a formal bid.

Mendy joined Rennes from league rivals Stade de last summer and he kept 13 clean sheets in his debut campaign.

Zaha keen on exit

Wilfried Zaha is still determined to leave Crystal Palace this summer for a new adventure elsewhere.

According to The Guardian, the Ivorian talisman is ready to wait until the last part of transfer window with Palace yet to receive a formal bid.

PSG, and are reportedly interested in his services.

Eze to have Crystal Palace medial

playmaker Eberechi Eze is closing in on a move to the Premier League to join Crystal Palace, reports The Guardian.

Eze is expected to have his medical in South London on Thursday after Palace agreed an initial £15 million for his signing.

insisting on Diawara

Arsenal are hoping to land Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara from AS either through cash or a swap deal.

Corriere dello Sport claims the Gunners are ready to offer €30 million in cash or a swap deal including Lucas Torreira, but the outfit will prefer the money.

Arsenal are reportedly shifting their attention to 23-year-old Diawara after failing to match ’s €45m asking price for international Thomas Partey.