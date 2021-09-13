African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bordeaux in advanced talks for Niang

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Esperance join chase for ex-PSG star Ben Arfa

Tunisian giants Esperance have joined a host of clubs from Italy, Spain and Turkey in the race to sign former PSG and Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa.

Foot Mercato claims the four-time Caf Champions League winners are interested in signing the former France international on a two-year deal and he is in the process of considering his next step.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after he spent last season in the French Ligue 1 with Bordeaux.

Bordeaux in advanced talks for Niang

Bordeaux are in advanced talks to sign Rennes striker Mbaye Niang, according to L'Equipe .

The Girondins are currently winless in the Ligue 1 this season after five matches and they see Niang as an option to boost their attacking force.

Ligue 1 rules allow for clubs to make one additional transfer outside of the usual summer and winter windows, although the signing must be playing in France.

Guedioura joins Sheffield Utd

Sheffield United have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year deal.

The move reunites Guedioura with manager Slavisa Jokanovic whom he play under at Watford and Qatari club Al-Gharafa.

Nampalys Mendy’s Galatasaray move falls through

Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy will not join Galatasaray again on loan, even though the two clubs have agreed on a deal.

According to Foot Mercato , the move collapsed because Mendy is still in Dakar with the Senegal national team and he won't be able to make it to Istanbul to complete his medical examination before the Turkish transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old, who has not made Leicester's matchday squad this season, will now have to fight for his place in Brendan Rodgers' team until at least January.

PSG eye AC Milan's Kessie as Pogba alternative

Paris Saint-Germain have started working on a deal for Franck Kessie after he turned down a new offer to extend his stay at AC Milan, via ESPN .

The French Ligue 1 giants are said to have spoken to Milan technical director Paolo Maldini and they are ready to give the Ivorian midfielder €9 million per annum - €2.2m more than the Rossoneri's latest offer.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro Stadium and he is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Liverpool urged to sign Nigeria’s Onuachu

Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde has advised Liverpool to make a move for a player like Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu.

The Genk chief complained that the Reds do not have a player like the 27-year-old who scored 33 goals in the Belgian First Division A last season.

Read the full story on Goal .

Liverpool still in talks with Salah amid £500k wages reports

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are still in negotiations for a new contract amid reports that he is demanding club-record wages.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Salah's demand is not close to half a million pounds even as his current contract will expire in June 2023.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has become a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s team since he joined the Reds from Roma in 2017, scoring 127 goals in 206 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal face loss after failing to offload Nketiah

Arsenal are set for a massive loss on Eddie Nketiah after they failed to sell him in the just-concluded summer transfer window, according to the Sun .

The Ghanaian descent is yet to pen a new deal with the Gunners and he is free to leave the club in January without any fee.

Arsenal reportedly demanded £20 million for the 22-year-old last month after he rose through their youth ranks and made his first-team debut in 2017.