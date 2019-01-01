African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bailly set for Manchester United contract talks

Bailly set for Man Utd contract talks

are ready to have discussions with Eric Bailly over the extension of his contract at the club, according to the Sun.

Bailly, who joined the Red Devils from in 2016, will be out of contract next summer and might leave as a free agent.

Despite his recent injury blow that has ruled him out of action until January, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers the Ivorian defender in his plans and as back-up to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

close in on Ait Bennasser

Bordeaux are close to agreeing to a loan deal for midfielder Youssef Ait Bennasser, reports Girondins 33.

Since he arrived at Monaco in 2016, Ait Bennasser - who has two years left on his contract - struggled for regular first-team action and spent the last three seasons on loan at Nancy, and .

Bordeaux have identified the international as an option to reinforce their midfield and would want to make his loan switch permanent at the end of this season.

Milan make Aurier enquiry

have asked Hotspur about the availability of international Serge Aurier, per Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are interested in taking the 26-year-old on loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Aurier is also attracting interest from former club PSG after finding it difficult to secure regular playing time in North London.

in Babacar talks

Fenerbahce are holding talks with over a deal for forward Khouma Babacar, according to Milliyet.

Babacar is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad and has not been assigned a shirt number ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The report claimed that Fenerbahce are proposing a loan deal with a purchase option for the 26-year-old who scored seven goals in the last season.