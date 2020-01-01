African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Villarreal reply to Lyon's offer for Toko Ekambi

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Villarreal have told French club Lyon to up their offer for Karl Toko Ekambi if they want him this month.

AS reported that the outfit have turned down an initial bid of €12 million for the international with Lyon looking for a replacement for Memphis Depay who is out of action for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Ekambi moved to from in 2018 and Villarreal boss Javi Calleja has disclosed that his release clause of over €60m must be considered.

"There's real interest [in Ekambi], but he has a release clause and that must be met," Calleja said, per AS.

Newcastle submit £25m bid for Dennis

are hoping to bring forward Emmanuel Dennis to the Premier League after submitting a £25m offer to , according to Daily Star.

The Magpies are one of the lowest-scoring sides in the English top-flight this term, bagging in just 20 goals in 21 outings and the 22-year-old has been identified as a solution.

Dennis has scored eight goals in 22 games this season for Club Brugge this season, including a brace against in the Uefa .

Newcastle are also interested in Ademola Lookman and they have held preliminary discussions with over a potential loan for the forward.

target Assombalonga move

Aston Villa are interested in signing striker Britt Assombalonga as a replacement for injured forward Wesley, according to Northern Echo.

The Claret and Blue are set to table a formal bid for the DR Congo international who boasts of six goals from 20 Championship appearances this season.

Assombalonga has 18 months left on his current contract, and he is one of the highest-paid players on Boro’s books.

Leicester in talks with Barca for Wague

have opened negotiations with to sign Senegalese right-back Moussa Wague on loan with a purchase option, 90min has reported.

The Foxes are keen on bolstering their defensive set-up this month with the 21-year-old who has risen through the ranks at Camp Nou.

Wague has played three games this season, including two Champions League outings and a La Liga match.

submit £17m Diallo bid

Chelsea submitted a £17million offer for Metz striker Habib Diallo as they look to strengthen their frontline, according to Republicain Lorrain.

The Senegalese striker is the joint third top scorer in 's top flight and has caught the attention of Leicester City and Hotspur due to his form.

After seeing their transfer ban lifted in December, coachFrank Lampard is in the market to provide competition for Tammy Abraham with Olivier Giroud expected to leave.

want Algerian teenager

Premier League side Crystal Palace are hoping to complete the signing of teenage left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Angers this month, according to L'Equipe.

The Algerian descent has a contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2021 but the Eagles have accelerated talks for the 18-year-old in recent days.

Ait-Nouri is managed by superstar agent Jorge Mendes and he is valued at around €30m, a fee that poses to obstruct Crystal Palace's move.