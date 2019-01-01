African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Mourinho to raid Lille for Osimhen

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mourinho to raid for Osimhen

Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has set his sights on Lille talisman Victor Osimhen after bringing in two coaches from the French club to London, according to Jeunes Footeux.

After penning a four-year deal as Mauricio Pochettino's successor, Mourinho snapped up assistant coach Joao Sacramento and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos from Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The move makes star Osimhen, scorer of seven goals already in his debut season, a target for Spurs as they look for more attacking reinforcements.

Milan ready to part ways with Kessie

Following his recent struggles in Milan, Franck Kessie's future at San Siro Stadium seems to be coming to an end.

Tuttosport via Milan News claimed the Rossoneri are ready to accept offers for the midfielder in January with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ligue 1 outfit leading the hunt for his services.

Kessie only signed a permanent deal with in the summer after an initial two-year loan, but his struggle started after he was replaced by Rade Krunic in the starting XI and was later dropped from their 1-0 loss to due to poor performances in training.

studying 04's Harit

Liverpool are monitoring the performances of Schalke 04 midfielder Amine Harit after his bright start in the .

Corriere dello Sport reported Wagner's relationship with Jurgen Klopp has attracted the Reds to Gelsenkirchen where the 2017-18 Bundesliga Rookie of the Year has been impressive.

So far this season, the international has contributed five goals and four assists across all competitions for David Wagner's side.