African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Liverpool's Mane to make Real Madrid move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mane to make move in the summer

star Sadio Mane is set to leave and join Real Madrid in the summer, according to Diario Gol.

Following Eden Hazard's recent injury struggles, Zinedine Zidane wants the international in his team and a deal is being mooted by the Blancos ahead of the summer transfer window.

On Monday, Mane completed Liverpool's comeback win over to take his tally to 17 goals across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

to consider Aubameyang sale

Arsenal could be forced to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the captain fail to sign a new deal, the Daily Mail has reported.

Aubameyang who joined Arsenal in January 2018, has a year left on his current contract and could leave on a free next year with renewal talks on hold.

The Gabonese forward, who is the highest goalscorer in Mikel Arteta's team, is keen on winning silverware for the North London club and playing in the .

Arsenal ready to pay Partey's £42m release clause

Arsenal are willing to pay Thomas Partey's £42 million release clause although the Ghanaian midfielder is in talks with over his contract renewal.

Libertad Digital claims that the Gunners are on standby to make a move for Partey should both parties fail to agree a new deal.

The 26-year-old has been playing in Madrid since 2011 and has three years left on his contract.

& to battle for Onana

Barcelona are ready to challenge Chelsea in their pursuit of goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Diario Sport.

Goal understands Frank Lampard's side is the preferred destination for the international but a return to Barcelona where he left in 2015, is also on the cards.

Onana has been impressive for Ajax in recent campaigns, and he is tied to the Amsterdam Arena until 2022.