African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Fenerbahce unlikely to sign Victor Moses on permanent deal

unlikely to sign Moses permanently

Fenerbahce will not make Victor Moses’ stay at the club permanent at the end of his two-year loan due to his wages demands and transfer fee.

Goal understands that Moses, who is on loan from , currently earns £75,000-a-week in and his transfer fee is also a hindering factor.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge is expected to run through until 2021.

to revive Kessie interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a new move to sign Franck Kessie from in January's transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

Wolves reportedly agreed a £26 million deal with Milan in the last minute of the English transfer window but failed to agree terms with the Ivorian midfielder.

Kessie has played two matches for the Rossoneri this season and he is tied to the San Siro until June 2022.

's Fati dumps Guinea-Bissau for

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has dumped Guinea-Bissau and to pledge his international allegiance to Spain, according to Sport.

Fati was in born in Guinea-Bissau in 2002 but migrated to Spain with his family at the age of six where he has developed his game in Barcelona's academy, La Masia.

The 16-year-old heralded himself to the world against Osasuna on August 31, becoming the youngest Barcelona goal scorer in La Liga.

He is also eligible to play for Portugal because the European nation colonised Guinea-Bissau, which qualifies him for a Portuguese passport.

Nwakali eyes return

midfielder Kelechi is hoping to return to Arsenal in the future after completing a permanent switch to this summer, according to Score Nigeria.

Nwakali moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2016 after leading the Golden Eaglets to triumph at 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup.

During his three-year stay in North London, the 21-year-old failed to make a single appearance but he believes he can still make his mark at the club with Arsenal holding a buy-back option in his contract.

Ranieri tops shortlist for Guinea role

Veteran Italian manager Claudio Ranieri is the leading candidate to become head coach of Guinea, thereby replacing Paul Put, who was sacked on July 15.

Their search for a new boss has led to 17 candidates being shortlisted for the final selection stage.

