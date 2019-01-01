African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Chelsea want Algeria star Youcef Atal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

want star Atal

Chelsea are eyeing a January move for Nice defender Youcef Atal if they have their transfer ban lifted in the winter, according to the Sun.

The Algeria international is valued at around £35 million and Frank Lampard's side will need to ward off competition from to complete a deal for the full-back.

Atal announced himself in last season following his fine debut season, where he scored six goals in 29 games to help Nice finish seventh.

He was part of the Algeria squad that won the 2019 in July.

rejected Wanyama move

Marseille turned down the chance to sign midfielder Victor Wanyama, the Sun claims via RMC Sport.

Wanyama was hoping to leave North London before the close of the European transfer window but saw his proposed switch to and collapse.

Tottenham were willing to release the captain on loan to Marseille with the option to buy next year but the arrival of Valentin Rongier from disrupted the deal.

Wanyama is yet to play a game for Tottenham this season and faces competition from summer-signing Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Ceslo, Eric Dier and Dele Alli for regular first-team action.

Fati's transfer market value revealed

teenage sensation Ansu Fati is valued around €25 million in the transfer market, according to reports.

The 16-year-old has only made two substitute appearances for Barcelona in the 2019-20 season with a goal to his credit.

Although Fati might not be leaving Barcelona anytime soon, the fee rates the Guinea-Bissau youngster higher than teammate Arturo Vidal, who has a market valuation of €15m.

Lens close to signing Moukandjo

Ligue 2 side Lens are closing to signing former international Benjamin Moukandjo on a free transfer, per Mercato 365.

Moukandjo has been without a club since he left Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning by mutual consent in March.

The 30-year-old is now set to return to France where he has spent the major part of his career with , , , Nancy and Lorient.

Article continues below

trigger Matip's extension

Joel Matip has had his one-year contract extension clause triggered by Liverpool, according to Daily Mail via the Atheltic.

The extension comes after Matip's fine showings alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Reds' defence and he will now remain at Anfield until the summer of 2021.

The Cameroonian's contract was set to expire at the end of this season after joining Liverpool on a four-year deal from 04 in 2016.