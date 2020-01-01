African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Besiktas told price for Partizan Belgrade star Umar

told price for Partizan star Umar

Partizan Belgrade have been told Besiktas to pay €15 million as transfer fee for Sadiq Umar, according to reports in Turkey.

It is claimed that a bid of €10m was rejected from a Qatari club and the Serbian outfit will not accept anything less than €15m for the youth international, who has scored 12 goals in 24 league games this season.

Partizan signed Umar permanently from earlier this year after his impressive return of goals in the first-half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Man Utd unlikely to sign £100m Koulibaly

's hopes of landing centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in any cut-price deal in the next transfer window have been dashed, the Mirror claims.

Napoli will not be reducing their asking price of £100 million for the international despite the financial fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Koulibaly is under contract until 2023 but he is attracting interest several European heavyweights including PSG and .

target Moroccan defender

Fenerbahce are prepared to make a move for left-back Mohammed Nahiri to bolster their defensive options, according to Fanatik.

Nahiri's contract in Casablanca is set to expire at the end of June but the Tukrish Super Lig club face stiff competition from Egyptian Premier League outfit .

The 28-year-old has scored six goals in 13 matches this season with four goals coming in the Caf .