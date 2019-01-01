African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ajax remove Ziyech's €30 million release clause

remove Ziyech's €30m release clause

Ajax are in danger of losing international Hakim Ziyech on the cheap but they have moved swiftly to remove his €30 million release clause, according to Telegraaf.

are heavily interested in signing Ziyech in January and the Dutch club has exercised the option they held on the 26-year-old's recent contract renewal.

Back in August, the Moroccan playmaker extended his stay at Amsterdam until 2022 and Ajax are ready to put in a release clause above €50 million.

Ziyech has been in excellent form this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in 10 matches for Ajax across all competitions.

Elneny to leave in January

loanee Mohamed Elneny could leave Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas in January, according to Fotospor.

Elneny only joined the Black Eagles at the end of August, but he is struggling to resolve his situation at the club having played just one league game since his arrival from the Emirates Stadium.

Besiktas sit at the bottom of the Turkish top-flight table and are also rooted to the bottom of their group after losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

considering Bony deal

Championship side Bristol City are weighing up a deal to sign former and forward Wilfried Bony as a free agent, Bristol Live reports.

The Robins were dealt an injury blow a fortnight ago when DR Congo forward Benik Afobe suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

In an attempt to fill Afobe's void, Bony has been training with League Two club Newport County and has emerged as an option for Bristol City.