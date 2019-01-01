Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon: When is the game between Nigeria and Burundi and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Group B game between the Super Eagles and the Swallows

Nigeria will be making their first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2013 when they take on Burundi in their opening game on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will be aiming to kick off their campaign in Egypt on a flying note after missing the last two editions.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Super Eagles, Nigeria

The encounter has been scheduled for 18:00 (West African TIme) on Saturday, June 22.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Nigeria vs. Iceland - Leon Balogun, Francis Uzoho

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
21/06/19 17:00pm GMT 19:00pm  Nigeria vs Burundi SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.

Alexandria Stadium Egypt

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

