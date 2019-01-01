Afcon: Vincent Aboubakar dropped from Cameroon's final squad

The FC Porto forward was among six players cut off from the Indomitable Lions' roster for the upcoming continental gathering

Scorer of the winning goal at the 2017 , Vincent Aboubakar, has been left out of 's final squad for the upcoming tournament in .

The FC striker was undoubtedly the biggest casualty as Indomitable Lions boss Clarence Seedorf trimmed his provisional squad to 23 on Tuesday.

Aboubakar has been omitted due to injury, same as Sochaux defender Jeando Fuchs.

Also cut from the team are Simon Omossola, midfielder Pierre Akono, 17-year-old Steve Mvoue and striker Moumi Ngamaleu.

Earlier on Monday, six players, including former international Paul-Georges Ntep - who scored in a 2-1 friendly win over Zambia on Sunday - were dropped.

Article continues below

Cameroon's Afcon squad is headlined by PSG star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi of and Andre Onana, who helped drive Dutch side Amsterdam to the semi-final of the Uefa last season.

The Lions, who beat Spanish second tier side Alcorcon 11-0 in a second preparatory game on Monday and are set to face Mali in a last test fixture on Friday, have been drawn against four-time champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the June 21-July 19 Afcon finals.

