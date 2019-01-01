Afcon: Uganda held in friendly as they prepare to head to Egypt

The Cranes start their campaign against DRC Congo June 22, then face Zimbabwe before wrapping up the group against Egypt

's Cranes were held to a goalless draw by minnows Turkmenistan in a friendly played on Sunday in Abu Dhabi's New York University Stadium.

Coach Sebastien Desabre opted to give his second string side a chance to impress his final squad is named on Tuesday. Lwanga Tadeo, Bevis Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, and Lumala Abdu are just some of the players who started the match.

The East African side had numerous chances to get something from the match but the likes of Faroukh Miya and substitute Emmanuel Okwi could not find the target, with the latter hitting the crossbar with his free-kick in the first half.

The Cranes finished the game with 10 men after Juuko Murushid was sent off for a clumsy tackle.

Their second friendly game will be against on June 15 before they jet out to .

At Afcon, the team is in Group B alongside hosts , DRC Congo, and Zimbabwe.

Uganda will open their Afcon campaign against DR Congo on June 22 in Cairo.