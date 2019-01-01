Afcon: Uganda have the quality to surprise in Egypt, says Sebastien Desabre

The Cranes start their campaign against DRC Congo on June 22, then face Zimbabwe before wrapping up the group against Egypt

head coach Sebastien Desabre is confident that his team has enough quality to perform well in .

Many feel the East African nation does not have what it takes to get past , Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe in Group A of the finals.

However, in his interview with The Monitor Newspaper, the Frenchman has exuded confidence that his team will pull through unscathed.

“My priority is to be in cohesion with my players. We are not ranked at the same level of some big teams in Africa but our quality is good,” said Desabre.

“We don’t have those very big players but we are very good as a unit. I have asked my boys to take the chance to show that Uganda is a good team and we have good players.

Article continues below

“A lot of people talk about how good we are in defending, which is true, but we also have knowledge in offensive. I have asked my boys to have confidence in creating some things (upfront) because we have to enjoy these things.”

After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Turkmenistan last week, the Cranes will face in another friendly game on Saturday before leaving for Cairo, Egypt for the continental finals.

Uganda will open their Afcon campaign against DR Congo on June 22 in Cairo.